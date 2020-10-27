A two-vehicle injury crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. Monday at Wayne Avenue and Fourth Street in Defiance. At least one person was transported by the Defiance Fire Department to a local hospital. Defiance police also responded to the scene. Further details were unavailable Monday evening.
