Recent numbers for Defiance City Hall's income tax are in, and they are down as expected due to the coronavirus situation, but not as bad as first thought, according to one municipal official.
Finance Director John Lehner shared the figure with city council Tuesday night during its regular meeting. Council also discussed proposed legislation regulating the use of "unconventional vehicles," such as golf carts, on city streets (see related story).
According to Lehner, receipts from the city's 1.8% income tax — levied on those who live or work in Defiance — were down 5.4% on July 31 when compared to the same figure in 2019. He informed The Crescent-News Tuesday that this amounts to $354,000.
Lehner scheduled time on next week's council agenda to discuss the matter in more detail. The session is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"Quite honestly," the figure was "better than I expected," Lehner told council Tuesday night. "But I'll have more detail and go into a little more analysis next week."
City officials were expecting a bigger loss due to the impact of the coronavirus situation, which caused massive layoffs last spring.
Lehner indicated in an email to the C-N earlier Tuesday that his biggest concern with the decreased revenue is business profit taxes. These are down a whopping 37.2%.
He told The Crescent-News that this "may be what continues to put a drag on revenues for the foreseeable future."
The city preferred to wait until the tax filing deadline (July 15) had passed before releasing the most recent income tax receipt numbers so more accurate figures could be provided. The July 15 filing deadline had been postponed from April 15 due to the coronavirus situation.
The numbers come one month before city officials began putting together their proposed 2021 budget for council's review, and two months before city department heads are asked to submit their 2021 spending proposals to the administration.
