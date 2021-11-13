For the second straight year, the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) is sponsoring a spending incentive plan to bolster downtown businesses during the holiday shopping season.
The “Think Local, Spend Local, Be Rewarded!” program — initiated last year over a six-week period — will begin Monday and run through Dec. 11.
“Last year was our first year, and the responses were overwhelming,” said DDVB Executive Director Kirstie Mack. “ We’re looking forward to making this as an annual opportunity to shop local within our community.”
While the program period will be shorter this year — almost four weeks as opposed to last year’s six — the terms will be identical, according to Mack.
The program will reward customers of participating downtown retail businesses and restaurants, provided they spend at least $50 (not including sales tax). This can be accomplished during one or multiple visits, just so expenditures are made before the end of Dec. 11.
Patrons must retain and turn in their receipts.
Those achieving the requisite threshold can be rewarded by DDVB with gift certificates for downtown businesses starting at $10. The corresponding amounts for purchases are:
• $50-$100 purchases earn a $10 gift certificate.
• $101-$250 purchases earn a $15 gift certificate.
• $251-$500 purchases earn a $25 gift certificate.
• $501-$750 purchases earn a $50 gift certificate.
• $751-$1,000 purchases earn a $75 gift certificate.
• purchases over $1,000 earn a $100 gift certificate.
Qualifying consumers must be 18 years or old, and will need to turn their receipts into the DDVB office at 325 Clinton St. in downtown Defiance by Dec. 15 to receive a gift certificate, according to Mack. Receipts also can be emailed to marketing@visitdefianceohio.com along with the patron’s name and mailing address.
Gift certificates can be mailed to the recipients or picked up at the DDVB office, and will be redeemable until May 31, 2022.
The money to purchase the gift certificates will be provided by DDVB funds. The majority of these funds are generated by the city’s hotel/motel tax, which provides much of DDVB’s budget.
Mack told The Crescent-News that downtown merchants were pleased with the program last year.
“They were very happy with it,” she said. “They were very appreciative. Anytime we can do incentives to shop local it’s very beneficial. They really enjoyed the program and they’ve already had customers asking if the program would be offered again this year.”
