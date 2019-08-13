• Defiance County

Immunizations:

An immunization clinic will be held at the Defiance County General Health District from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. The department is located at 1300 E. Second St., suite 100. For more information, call 419-784-3818 or go to the website at www.defiancecohealth.org.

