The court for the Defiance High School homecoming has been chosen. The court includes, in front, from left: Cieara Davis (freshman), Taryn Vukadinovich (junior), Chloe Wetstein (senior), Kamiel Moss (senior), Liv Adams (senior) and Emma Pry (sophomore). And in back, from left: Mason Vitek (freshman), Mark Jordan (junior), Mitchell Thompson (senior), Max Hoffman (senior), Freddie Bramble (senior) and Tayshawn Shelton (sophomore). The king and queen will be crowned before the varsity basketball game against Napoleon on Saturday.
