Since the coronavirus pandemic had played havoc with the school year, field trips, sports, prom and graduation, school officials have had to become quite creative in their planning this year for commencement.
Defiance City Schools' high school graduation ceremony had to be modified from the traditional program. Yet staff and administrators wanted to pay tribute to the 191-member class of 2020 in some manner.
The Sunday ceremony was held as a parade starting in the football stadium parking lot, getting underway at 1:50 p.m., with the diplomas presented at 2 p.m. in front of the school. The parade through campus also included an escort from the Defiance Police Department, Defiance Fire Department and a Defiance City Schools bus. Parents dropped off their grads in the parking lot, with the students receiving their diplomas and getting a photo taken before returning to their vehicles and exiting the campus.
The event was live-streamed on Facebook (@DefianceCitySchools). Pre-recorded messages were uploaded to the district website (defiancecityschools.org), as well as social media.
Student commencement speakers were Brenna Elston and Cameron McDonald. Also speaking were Pastor Dave Brobston of St. Paul Lutheran Church, superintendent Bob Morton, high school principal Jay Jerger and Defiance City Board of Education president Cathy Davis.
Elston shared memories of her classmates, starting in kindergarten at either Anthony Wayne, Brickell, Slocum, Spencer and St. John’s. "It’s an honor to say we’ve made some of the last memories that will ever be shared in those places," said Elston.
"Defiance Junior High School holds a lot of history, including a part of ours, and once again, looking back, it’s seriously an honor that I was able to be one of the last to roam the halls of it, and that goes for the old Defiance High School as well.
"Going into junior year, I knew that was what it was about," said Elston. "That’s when it kind of hit me, and probably most of us. We were in the movie part of high school. We knew what we’ve been waiting for is less than two years away, except by then, we weren’t really waiting anymore. It was time to prepare for our lives after high school, making plans to go our separate ways, all into our senior year. Now. Obviously I, nor anyone else, ever imagined now to be the way that it is amidst this craziness, but we still made it, and here we are.
"Here we are, the last time we will all be here together," said McDonald. "From the beginning of our youth to the day of our graduation, time itself feels to have gone by like a much needed vacation. While we lived it, school at times might have seemed slow and boring. Now with this experience in our pasts, the future is ours for exploring. 9/11 surrounded our births, and our graduation spread talk of pandemics.
"Our children’s children will be taught our experiences in their academics," he noted. "These events brought much change to the world around us. In one way or another, affecting even our own school bus.
"Now, all that’s left is our hopeful departing," McDonald added. "Have faith in one another, in our futures, that we’ll make this city, our families, ourselves proud. In times of uncertainty, stay strong, pray and be the light in a seemingly endless storm cloud."
He encouraged his classmates to find a way to use the knowledge, wisdom and life experiences they have made.
