• Defiance County
Class reunion:
The Defiance High School class of 1964 is gathering at Kissners Restaurant, 524 Clinton St., on Sept. 6, to celebrate its 55th class reunion. The committee is inviting other Defiance graduates to stop by and join in on a mixer starting at 7 p.m.
