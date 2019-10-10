The Defiance High School choirs will present their annual fall concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and for the second year they will be partnering with the First Baptist Church, 1399 Jefferson Ave.
“This happened out of a necessity to find an alternate location a couple of years ago,” said Eric West, DHS’ choral director. “We were not sure if our auditorium would be available for use because of the variable timeline for all of the construction and improvements being made there.”
Pastor Ron Monteith, Pastor Wayne Altstaetter and the staff at the church agreed to host the choirs for a day rehearsal and an evening concert, noted West. The first concert last fall was a big success with a packed church and performances by all of the DHS choral ensembles. Because of that, the DHS choral department opted to return this year.
The fall choir concert will open with the Men’s Chorus, which features 25 young men in grades 9-12. They will perform three songs including the Five Satins’ doo-wop hit, “In the Still of the Night.” Following their performance will be the Women’s Chorus, which features 61 young women in grades 9-12. Their selections will vary from musical theater to an authentic Argentinian folk song.
The Varsity Blues, a pop/jazz ensemble, will perform songs from Kansas and Elton John. The A Cappella Choir is the top ensemble at DHS. This auditioned ensemble currently stands at 54 members. Their selections will include a Renaissance piece from the 1500s in Latin and crowd-pleasing gospel anthem.
The free concert is open to the public, however the DHS choirs would like to ask people attending to consider bringing a bag of candy to help support the First Baptist Church’s Trunk-or-Treat event happening the week after the concert.
“I’ve seen this event in action,” said West. “It is an amazing event that provides a safe and welcoming environment for kids and families participating in Halloween season festivities. It keeps growing every year. I feel this is a way to help out First Baptist Church and show them our gratitude for letting us have our concert at their church.”
