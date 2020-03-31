A Defiance home was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon, despite the efforts of three fire departments.
According to Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins, at 1:29 p.m. Defiance Fire Department was called to 1605 Terrawenda Drive. Providing mutual aid were Noble and Highland township fire departments.
Upon arrival, flames and smoke were seen coming from the home, owned by Alicia Martinez. The fire had spread into the ceiling of the one-story home, into the attic.
Wilkins noted that the cause of the fire was undetermined. The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the home on Monday to investigate the fire.
Damage was estimated at approximately $55,000 for the structure and contents.
The fire was initially seen by a passerby, who notified the Martinez family.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family, which was displaced by the blaze. Toledo Edison was called to the scene as well.
