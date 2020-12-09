Defiance house fire

Firefighters from three departments were called Wednesday evening to a house fire at 900 Anthony Wayne Blvd. in Defiance. The fire damaged was contained to the garage.

 Photo courtesy of Deb Dunbar

A Defiance home sustained heavy fire damage to its attached garage Wednesday evening.

Firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called at approximately 6:44 p.m. to 900 Anthony Wayne Blvd. for a report of fire in the garage. Providing mutual aid were Noble Township and Highland Township fire crews.

According to scanner traffic, the blaze was knocked down quickly, with crews entering the home to see if the fire had extended into the ceiling and attic. A car was in the garage as well.

In addition, two dogs in the home were rescued unharmed.

According to the Defiance County auditor’s website, the home is owned by Aaron and Christiana Swanson.

The cause of the fire was unknown at press time.

