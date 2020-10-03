Defiance High School and the Fort Defiance Players have announced the upcoming Defiance High School performance of “Anastasia: The Musical.” Based on the 1997 animated film, “Anastasia” has its foundation in the mysterious disappearance of Anastasia Romanov, following the assassination of her father, Tsar Nicholas II of Russia, along with the rest of her family. The story of her disappearance has been the subject of many books and films and remained an unsolved mystery for nearly 100 years.
This new musical is about discovering who you are and defining who you’re meant to be. From Tony winners Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, creators of such Broadway classics as “Ragtime” and “Once On This Island,” this show transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman, suffering from amnesia, sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.
Directed by Dr. Bob Barnett, with assistance from Jenna Gibson, vocal direction by Ned Clark, orchestral conduction by Cathy Booth, choreography by Mary Ream Schroeder, and accompaniment by Susi Blank, the cast features: Liv Adams in the title role; Sofia Castillo as the Dowager Empress; Gabriel Wilfong as the Soviet officer Gleb; Drake Wenninger as Dmitry; Ethan Ingle as Vlad; Chloe Wetstein as Lily; Zack Hanson as Tsar Nicholas II; Anna Tackett as Tsarina Alexandra; Megan Lockmiller, Gabrielle Fabiano, Daija Heller, Caitlyn Johnston, and Emma Gerencser as the Romanov children; Jackson Honsberger as Gorlinsky; Levi Snyder as Sergei; Isaac Kroeckel as Count Leopold; Carter Campbell as Count Gregory; and Maddie Morton as Countess Gregory. The chorus includes: Cassidy Franklin, Victoria Gerencser, Olivia Kissner, Katelyn Leblo, Suzi McBride, Riley Nadler, Regan Nelson, Alexa Rittner, Dade Robinson, Jessica Rodriguez, Angel Rogers and Ava Shock.
After last spring’s disappointing last minute cancellation of the DHS musical, “How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying,” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s musical has been scheduled for November. In the event of postponement, this gives a greater window of available opportunities to reschedule the production, should that become necessary.
Cast and crew are all following the CDC and Ohio guidelines for gatherings. Social distancing is maintained throughout, including all performers onstage, and face coverings (masks or shields) are mandatory at all times. All cast members have a temperature check at each rehearsal as they arrive and all must maintain distancing off stage as well.
Audience members also will be required to wear masks and must maintain social distance from other audience members, couples or groups. Performance dates are Nov. 19-21 at 7:30 p.m., and Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. Attendance will be limited to 100 per performance and general admission tickets will be available through ShowTix4U.com beginning Oct. 19. Ticketing will include an option for live streaming the production to watch it remotely. Details will be available at ShowTix4U.com after Oct. 19.
