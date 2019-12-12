Defiance High School hosted the 7th annual Holiday Choral Festival Saturday afternoon at the Defiance Community Auditorium. Performing were, Archbold High School Chorale (above), Waite High School Concert Choir, Tinora High School Concert Chorale and Defiance High School A Cappella Choir.
