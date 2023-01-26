The Defiance Middle and High School libraries have recently enhanced their collections and services thanks to a $20,000 COVID library relief fund grant provided by the American Library Association (ALA), a nonprofit organization that supports and promotes libraries and literacy.
This grant was available to public, school, academic, tribal and correctional libraries across the U.S. and its territories. The financial impact of COVID on the district and the economic demographic of its student population made Defiance an eligible contender.
Jeannie Mansfield, school librarian, completed the application and narrative in April 2022, and in June, ALA awarded a $20,000 grant for the middle and high school libraries. The fiscal period for the grant was June-Dec. 31.
The funds were primarily utilized for collection development with the focus on currency, relevance to classroom projects, student recommendations, trends in circulation, and replacement of lost and/or damaged books. Nearly 600 books in print have been ordered.
In relation to the books, a portion of the grant was designated for materials necessary for book processing and for staff time to weed the current collection and to process and catalog new books. In addition, the middle and high school students are now connected to Sora, a digital library that provides both digital and audio books.
Not only are newly purchased digital and audio books from the school libraries available, but Defiance students are also linked to the Ohio Digital Library, which has exponentially increased the titles accessible to them. The digital library has parameters established so middle school students have access to books for a grade eight and below audience, and high school students have access to books for a grade 12 and below audience.
“The Defiance City School District has always supported its libraries,” Mansfield stated. “However, COVID did interfere with budgets and purchases. I am grateful for this ALA grant because it provided the means to recover, to fill in the gaps, and to move our collection to a more current and diverse status. We are always striving to improve what we offer to our students, and this is definitely moving us in the right direction.”
