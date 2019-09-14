Defiance High School graduates of the classes of 1951 and 1952 held a reunion Thursday afternoon at Vagabond Village, on U.S. 127 near Cecil. Among the more than 40 people in attendance is, seated, Betty (Stevens) Batt, Defiance, class of 1952. Standing are, Harley Bodenbender (left), Plain City, class of 1952; Betty Behringer, Defiance, class of 1951; and Jim Goedde, Defiance, class of 1951.
