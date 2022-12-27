COLUMBUS — The Defiance and Henry County sheriff’s offices will each receive funds through the state to fill two new posts in their respective counties.
The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office will receive $82,218.58 to hire a new full-time school resource officer to engage with students in the county’s school districts. In addition to working to prevent crime, this officer will also work to educate students about the dangers of drug use through the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will receive $194,985.25 for the hiring of one full-time deputy and retention bonuses for 24 personnel. The funds were part of the $9.1 million awarded statewide to 13 law enforcement agencies to help prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities. The grants represent the 11th round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant program.
To date, DeWine has awarded over $79 million to 159 Ohio law enforcement agencies as part of this program. Approximately $100 million will be awarded to local law enforcement agencies as part of the grant program in total.
“We must ensure that local law enforcement agencies have the resources they need to prevent and investigate violent crime, and these grants support that mission,” stated DeWine.
