This year’s Defiance Has Talent & Heart fundraising event will benefit Amanda (Stone) Brown of Defiance, who is battling Lymphedema.
The event, titled “A Celebration of Faith, Hope, and Love,” will again be held at the Defiance Knights of Columbus, beginning at 4 p.m. on Sept. 22.
There will be musical performances by many talented local performers, with the audience voting for their favorite act through donations to see which performance can raise the most money.
Scheduled entertainment this year includes: Mary Arps; Gavin Askins; Darrell and Ann Branham; Kevin Clark; Kirsten Coffman; Emma Cramer; Kristen (Kurivial) Hug; Madelyn Ham; Edward and Rose Reinhart; Mark Schnitkey; Randy Schroeder; Ellie Schwarzman; Arlina Ponce; Kristin Wendell; Cassie Sprow; Sarah Vogel; and the Defiance Dance Studio.
Tickets for the evening are $20 per adult and $10 for students. In addition to the entertainment, those in attendance will enjoy a buffet dinner and have the opportunity to participate in raffles and auctions, with emcee Rick Small hosting the event. Deadline for purchasing tickets is Sept. 16.
Tickets may be purchased at A Little Slice of Heaven, Ken’s Furniture, the St. Mary Catholic Church office, from any of the performers, or by calling Deb Weisgerber at 419-782-4311, or Rose Pessefall at 419-789-9475.
Sponsored by Trees of Life P. Buckley Moss Society, all attendees will have chances to win beautiful Moss art, including five prints which will be given as door prizes and a remarqued print to be auctioned.
There will be a silent auction with gift cards and baskets, sports items, handcrafted items, a 32-inch TV and many other prizes. Persons wishing to donate an item for the silent auction or be a monetary sponsor are asked to contact Weisgerber.
Pat Buckley Moss, a world-renowned artist who had learning problems as a child, enjoys using her art to help others in need.
The Trees of Life local chapter of the Moss Society chooses a worthy cause each year, and in its 27 years together has raised more than $296,000. This is the chapter’s ninth time sponsoring Defiance Has Talent & Heart, and it has proven to be a very popular and successful fundraiser.
This year’s beneficiary, Brown, is 33 years old, and has been struggling with Lymphedema for the past eight years.
According to information from the Mayo Clinic, Lymphedema is swelling that generally occurs in a person’s arms or legs, and sometimes both arms or both legs swell. It is most commonly caused by the removal of, or damage to, lymph nodes as a part of cancer treatment.
It results from a blockage in the lymphatic system, which is part of the immune system. The blockage prevents lymph fluid from draining well, and the fluid buildup leads to swelling. While there is presently no cure for Lymphedema, it can be managed with early diagnosis and diligent care of affected limbs.
Brown is a 2005 graduate of Defiance High School and is married to Keith Brown.
The couple has two children, Emily Brown and Jayden Stone, both students at Northeastern Local Schools (Tinora).
