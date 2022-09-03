benefit photo

Beckett Hancock, a fourth-grader at Tinora Elementary School undergoing surgeries and treatments for Larsen Syndrome, will be the recipient of the Defiance Has Talent & Heart benefit scheduled for Oct. 2 at the Tinora Performing Arts Center.

 Photo courtesy of Mary Weisgerber

The new Tinora Performing Arts Center will be the site for this year’s “Defiance Has Talent and Heart” benefit set for Sunday, Oct. 2 beginning at 3 p.m.

