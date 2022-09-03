Beckett Hancock, a fourth-grader at Tinora Elementary School undergoing surgeries and treatments for Larsen Syndrome, will be the recipient of the Defiance Has Talent & Heart benefit scheduled for Oct. 2 at the Tinora Performing Arts Center.
The new Tinora Performing Arts Center will be the site for this year’s “Defiance Has Talent and Heart” benefit set for Sunday, Oct. 2 beginning at 3 p.m.
Doors will open at 2 p.m. for the silent auction and various raffles.
This year’s recipient is Beckett Hancock, a fourth-grader at Tinora who will turn 10 on Sept. 28. Beckett has been been undergoing surgeries and treatments for Larsen Syndrome, a disease which affects his spine and bone formation.
Confined to a wheelchair, he will probably be facing another surgery in the next few months, according to his father, Rod.
The event is being sponsored by “Trees of Life-P. Buckley Moss Society,” and this is the 10th year. Musical performances will be provided by local talent with a chance to “vote” by donations for your favorite singer.
Those scheduled to perform are Mary Arps, Ayden Bustamante, Kevin Clark, Kirsten Coffman, Emma Cramer, Kristen (Kurivial) Hug, Veronica Steyer, Mark Schnitkey, Randy Schroeder, Pastor Beverly Smith, Casie Sprow, Mike Winners, Jessie Wolfrum, Defiance Dance Studio and Tinora “Sensations,” with emcee Rick Small.
Due to the change in venue, there will not be a meal as in previous years.
Tickets need to be purchased in advance. If there are any remaining, they will be available at the door, but it’s highly recommended by organizers to get them in advance to be assured of a seat and so the program can start on time.
Tickets are $20 ($10 for students) and are available at Tinora school offices, Ken’s Furniture, The History Studios (422 Clinton St.), St. Mary’s Catholic Church office and St. John’s Catholic Church office; from any of the performers, or call Deb Weisgerber at 419-782-4311.
