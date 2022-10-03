More than a dozen performers and acts raised funds for a local child undergoing medical treatments as the “Defiance Has Talent and Heart” benefit returned Sunday afternoon following a two-year absence.
Held at Tinora High School and sponsored by “Trees of Life-P. Buckley Moss Society,” the benefit raised funds for Beckett Hancock, an 11-year-old fourth-grader at Tinora. He has been been undergoing surgeries and treatments for Larsen Syndrome, a disease which affects his spine and bone formation.
Hancock attended the event in a wheelchair with his family, receiving from the day’s emcee — former local radio personality Rick Small — a signed photograph of Ryan Day, head coach of the Ohio State football team. Hancock had professed his support for the Buckeyes when prodded by Small about which team is his favorite.
Too, the band “Girl Named Tom” — three siblings originally from Pettisville who won the national music contest “The Voice” last year — also extended greetings and wishes to Hancock in a special video presentation made for the occasion.
The event’s format was a little different this year as a dinner was not included like it had been before the coronavirus situation in 2020 prompted a two-year hiatus.
However, many of the same talented performers participated this year, and they literally took the stage this time at Tinora’s new Performing Arts Center. In years past performances took place in the less spacious Knights of Columbus Hall gymnasium on Defiance’s North Clinton Street, but the arts center featured a large stage, corollary lighting and theater seating.
A final dollar figure of what was raised was not available early this week, but the event was well attended with approximately 400 tickets sold beforehand. A silent auction, 50/50 drawing (that generated almost $900) and door prizes also were part of the event.
A little suspense was added at the end when several “winners” from among the musicians and performers were chosen by crowd members. But this wasn’t really a competitive event, and no trophies were awarded.
Rather, attendees placed cash donations to benefit the day’s cause in receptacles for each participant or act they preferred, and could donate to as many acts as they wished. The top three “winners” were those whose jars received the most cash.
Kristen (Kurivial) Hug and Veronica Steyer who performed “The Prayer” by Josh Groban took the top spot with $785.75 raised. Steyer also played keyboard while singing.
Next with $578 raised was Jessie Wolfrum who sang “Pontoon” by Little Big Town. She was followed by 11-year-old Ayden Bustamante who received $500 in donations.
The other participants and acts Sunday were:
• Kristen Coffman, “Greatest Love of All” by Whitney Houston.
• Mary Arps, “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers.
• Gavin Askins, who sang and played keyboard to a medley combining several songs.
• Beverly Smith, “The Goodness of God.”
• Defiance Dance Studio (Nella, Kaiya, Jordan, Tenley, Reese, Savannah, Gracie), who danced to the song “Sunglasses at Night.”
• Kevin Clark, “We are the Champions” by Queen. He also played keyboard.
• Mike Winners, “His Eye is on the Sparrow” (wind instrument solo).
• Casie Sprow, “Hopelessly Devoted to You” by Olivia Newton-John.
• Tinora Sensations (Erica Ahmed, Kaylee Buenger, Westin Fruth, Kate Gloor, Sofia Imbrock, Bryce Meyer, Drake Rittenhouse and Lucas Stein), “True Colors.”
• Randy Schroeder, “God Bless the U.S.A.” The dedication tune recognized veterans in the audience by having them stand.
As they have in the past all the entertainers concluded the event by joining together and singing a rendition of “How Great Thou Art,” which was led by Coffman.
