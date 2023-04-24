Police in Defiance were dispatched on Saturday to a local residence for an incident that turned out to be a hoax.
Chief of Police Todd Shafer reported in a press release that about 5:12 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to 642 Briarheath Drive, after a subject claimed that he had committed a murder and was holding hostages.
As they responded police officers and the Defiance Fire Department were advised of a possible "swatting" — or false call — incident. When they arrived, officers confirmed that there was no emergency and that the residents at the address were safe.
Shafer was contacted to clarify the nature of a "swatting" incident.
"An individual calls in an address to get a police response," he said. "Usually there is a rash of these. We don't know who called it in or where it was from."
He indicated that the caller could be somewhere else in the United States and that law enforcement is challenged to find these offenders.
"There have been a few in Toledo, so I am not surprised we had one here," he continued. "When something like this happens, we reach out to our intel so that there is a record of it. And the FBI "
As far as this incident Shafer said none of the residents were in danger at any time.
"We did our due diligence and made sure everyone was well at the residence and we moved on from there," he said.
In all, four police officers and two ambulances with four firefighters were dispatched for the hoax.
