Officials who know a thing or two about Defiance's water treatment system understand the challenges presented by the Maumee River, the community's resource for H2O.
Toward those challenges, the city recently installed new monitoring equipment that keeps track of water quality in the Maumee River at the municipal water treatment plant intake on Baltimore Road.
The system was installed in a part of the plant which also houses piping to transport raw river water from the intake toward the facility's treatment process. Meters measure such things as ammonia and nitrates at all times to give the city information on optimum times for pumping raw water.
Such water is not being pumped into the city reservoir on Canal Road at all times. Rather, officials wait until such harmful things as ammonia and nitrates are at a minimum, thus cutting down on chemical treatments and algae-related issues.
"Ammonia levels vary so much," said the city's water plant superintendent, Adam McDowell. "We've always done two ammonia samples per shift any time we're pulling from the river because the ammonia levels can shift so much they can really give us problems in the reservoir. Ammonia takes a lot of chlorine to overcome. ... anytime the ammonia starts to climb it depletes the chlorine and gives you all kinds of issues."
Until now the city would test intermittently to determine the best times to pump; the new monitoring system gives continuous readings.
"For us it's about when we can pump to the reservoir, when we can't pump to the reservoir," said McDowell. "It will also help people like the (county) health department which watches the river for algal blooms during the summer."
The water being monitored is considered part of the "Upper Maumee River Watershed," which McDowell believes is a key to addressing issues in Lake Erie.
"You can't fix the problem in the Great Lakes until you fix the Upper Maumee River Watershed," he said.
Raw river water goes to the city reservoir on Canal Road for storage before being pumped back to the plant for refinement. A treatment process make the water fit for distribution to residential and commercial customers.
The aforementioned monitoring equipment was made possible by a grant of approximately $100,000 through the Great Lakes Observing System, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. The City of Defiance added another $40,000-$50,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.