Drive the streets of Defiance this time of year, and you'll find a number of impressive Christmas light displays.
If there were a contest for the best, many worthy entries would be available. But several displays within the town's boundaries seem to jump out at those passing by.
Perhaps the most energetic residential display is at the home of Loretta and Dave Schroeder, at the corner of Emblanche and Terrawenda drives on the south part of Defiance (due west of South Clinton Street).
There passersby are treated to some traditional lighting, but also an ever-changing light display on a large simulated Christmas tree as well as the small ranch home's roof and wall lines. Perhaps, the most compelling part of the display is the synchronized music which is timed with the lights.
Featuring the theme song from the "Frozen" movies as well as some energetic guitar-based tunes and riffs of the Trans Siberian Orchestra variety, the music can be accessed with little difficulty for at least a few city blocks on 87.9 Mhz, just below the FM radio broadcast band.
Each light has the ability to change many colors, and the system is run through a computer program, according to Dave Schroeder.
The lights are on a timer and can be viewed from 5:30-11 p.m. each day during the Christmas season, Dave explained. But he may take things down this weekend, depending on his work schedule.
The Schroeders' display goes back about 10 or 11 years, although he didn't put them up last year.
Asked why he started the display, Dave said: "I've always enjoyed lights and everything. I finally got the opportunity and had the money to do it. It just seems people enjoyed it. As new technology comes out I try to move into that."
Dave also had been involved with the Christmas Cruise Thru group that again put on a huge display at the Defiance County Fairgrounds in Hicksville (see related story), so he's had lots of experience with Christmas lights.
In fact, part of the Schroeder's display (facing Terrawenda Drive) is a train set with more traditional lighting that had been part of the Hicksville display until recently. Dave said the train decoration had been acquired by another person from the City of Bellevue, and he refurbished it with new lights and paint.
The Schroeders also have a Halloween display.
Although the Schroeders may have the most animated display, the brightest display in Defiance could be at the home of Robert and Cheryl Yeo, 1064 Valley Forge Drive.
A large collection of holiday character cutouts — which are very noticeable in daylight hours as well — lights of all colors, snowflakes, wreaths and small lighted Christmas trees are among the many features of their yard in Wooded Acres Subdivision.
Not too far from there is the display of Bonnie Shock, at 800 Wemor Ave., directly across from Diehl Park on the city's northwest side and quite noticeable from busy Ralston Avenue.
Her home doubtlessly features one of the longest running displays in town, beginning in 1996 when Shock moved there. But her affection for holiday lights goes back some 50 years, to a time when she lived outside Defiance on Ohio 15.
"We lived on 15 and did it out there," she said, noting that son Chad helps her put up the display now. "When I moved here (Wemor Avenue), I just continued to do it. ... I enjoy Christmas and I just think it gives everybody a little lift, and they seem to enjoy it."
Shock's small home is decorated with lights from head to toe as is the front yard.
Her goal is to have the display up each year by Dec. 1, then take the lights and decorations down after New Year's Eve.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.