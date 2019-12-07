As President Trump tries to fashion a new trade deal with China — the largest source of our country’s imports — Defiance can reflect back to a time almost 100 years ago when a city company was immersed in hopeful negotiations with a Chinese government as well.
In 1921, the talks between Charles Kettenring of Defiance Machine Works/Defiance Motor Truck Company and certain Chinese officials were part of a proposal that might have allowed a considerable expansion of Defiance’s plant, then located on Seneca street.
The local company had sought a contract with a government supported by Chinese leader Sun Yat-sen, who at the time was part of what a Crescent-News article referred to as the “South China Republic.” China was politically divided then with various factions attempting to run sections of the country and/or bring about a unified government.
Sun Yat-sen had presided over a united China briefly in 1912 before he fled to Japan amidst more revolutionary turmoil in 1913 and then south China, where several governments functioned in subsequent years.
It was one of these governments with which Kettenring and his company were negotiating in 1921 for the sale of Defiance-built truck parts. The parts would have been assembled in a Chinese factory.
The Crescent-News closely following developments, with a front page article dated Aug. 27, 1921, announcing that “Kettenring Made Special Representative of Chinese Republic Will Supply All Machinery Used Under A 20-Year Concession.”
That day the C-N published comments from Dr. Ma Soo, a representative of Sun Yat-sen, based on an exclusive interview, apparently during a visit here.
Previously, an enthusiastic Crescent-News article of June 21, 1921, noted that “while the securing of this concession will mean no immediate resumption of business here until such time as proper finances are assured, the scope of the entire project, is so tremendous, that many observers predict this unusual achievement on the part of the Defiance Motor truck company is the basis for a tremendous expansion in the not far distant future.”
Kettenring also had ventured to Washington, D.C., amidst efforts for U.S. recognition of the “Republic of South China,” according to a Sept. 9, 1921, Crescent-News article.
Ultimately, however, the business deal fell through amidst China’s political unrest which impacted Kettenring and his wife, Julia, personally.
They had ventured to China in 1922 to meet with Sun Yat-sen, while Julia Kettenring was captured and held by rebels there, but escaped, according to The C-N.
A Crescent-News article of Sept. 6, 1922, reported their recent return to Defiance “from their trip of several months.”
Andrew L. Tuttle Museum Director Rich Rozevink — an expert on about any historical topic involving Defiance — believes the deal just before the Great Depression could have helped the company survive.
If it would have “been able to get those orders,” noted Rozevink, who supplied much of the historical material for this article, the company could have expanded the business “quite considerably.” And the company, he said, “probably could have survived the Depression in the 30s.”
But when the deal fell through, “it probably didn’t help them (the company) any,” said Rozevink.
Charles Kettenring left Defiance after his return from China. According to his obituary published with a modest headline in The Crescent-News on Sept. 14, 1949, he and his wife departed in 1922.
Charles became president of his father’s company in 1919 when Peter died, according to the obituary, “holding that position until a reorganization of the company under a receivership in 1922.”
Rozevink indicated that the company lingered on thereafter, receiving a bank loan in the mid 1920s and changing its name to Century Motor Truck Company. A fire followed at the Seneca Street plant in 1930, as well as a liquidation sale in 1934.
The business was established in 1850 as part of a partnership involving Peter Kettenring. The company manufactured armaments-related materials during World War I, not long before Charles Kettenring attempted his China endeavor.
He died in Los Angeles in 1949 at the age of 83, according to the obituary.
Rozevink said the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum’s Town and Gown presentation in March will address the company’s history, including its interactions with China.
