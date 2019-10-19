• Defiance County
Used book sale:
The Friends of the Defiance Library will be holding a used book sale Oct. 24-26 at the center court of the Northtowne Mall. The sale will be held from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 24-25 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26. All book categories will be available for purchase.
