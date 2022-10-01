The Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) held its annual meeting Thursday evening at Tinora High School’s new Performing Arts Center with Executive Director Chris Yoder reporting on the organization’s many accomplishments.
“It was a great year for the Defiance Area Foundation,” reported Yoder. “We had a great year with gifts of $1.2 million and we created nine new funds. We also have several initiatives under our umbrella: Clothes for Kids, is now in full swing ... We also have the Project 2030 initiative ... And we have the Youth Engaged in Leadership and Philanthropy (YELP) Team. ... Since 1979 we have awarded $6.7 million back to Defiance County to fund projects, programs and organizations. ... This past year, we awarded $620,612 to 134 organizations to fund 231 projects and programs.”
Kellye Kroeckel, director of gymnastics at the Defiance YMCA and the Defiance Gymstars, thanked the DAF for a $50,000 grant received to help purchase equipment for the gymnastics program. In addition, a team of the Gymstars performed for the evening while several of its members voiced the importance of the grant for them personally.
Director of LifeWise Academy, Phil Nofziger, also thanked the DAF for support of his program and asked a few of its students to give their perspective of the program.
Two recipients of scholarships from the DAF also spoke: Chloe Wetstein, Defiance Class of 2021 and currently at Ball State University, and Ethan Grant, Fairview Class of 2022, currently attending Bowling Green State University.
“... To what do I owe my success?” asked Wetstein. “That’s the question I am going to answer tonight.”
She went on to name her family, friends, the staff and teachers at her school, and the DAF.
“I looked up the word scholarship and two words that came up were ‘gift’ and ‘grant,’” she explained. “The scholarships I received from the foundation were truly gifts that granted me the ability to make memories that will last a lifetime.”
“... I can’t stress enough the importance of being involved in high school,” said Grant. “... it’s a great way to not only meet, but work with all kinds of people; it’s a great way to get involved with your community. You learn so many life lessons from time management skills to setting goals and you leave high school with friends and memories that last a lifetime. ... this scholarship has given me the opportunity to pursue my dreams.”
Jake Oberlin led a panel about Project 2030 — an initiative that seeks to raise $500,000 by 2030 and use those funds for something in the community that the donors get to vote for.
“It is an investment-based philanthropic endeavor that we started right in the midst of COVID,” said Oberlin. “We started it with the idea that we wanted to make this ... where people could donate as little as $25 a month, accumulate a number of shares over a 10-year period and then sometime throw a number of ideas up on a board, and based on the number of shares you bought we will vote. Whatever project gets the most votes we will put up. ... We have over $161,000 in the coffers today and commitments of over $275,000 and we’re only in month 27.”
Treasurer Bill Koester indicated that the DAF still is financially viable in Defiance County.
“First I want to thank our fund managers ... State Bank and Trust, Collins and Guilford (Wealth Advisors, LLC) from Hicksville and Premier Bank,” Koester said. “This is kind of a tough job this year being a treasurer. ... We have good news in terms of the amount of money that has been contributed to the foundation this year ... almost a 110% increase in donations that we had gotten the previous year. ... In grants we gave $620,612 this year compared to about $499,000 last year — that’s over a 24% increase. And our general net assets, unfortunately, have generally gone down. ... Last year they were $13,459,396. ... Assets this year are $12,276,764 — about an 8.8% drop. But considering the markets are down about 20% that’s a good situation in a bad situation.”
