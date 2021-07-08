• Defiance County

Food commodities:

Food commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. There will be drive-up distribution only. People are asked to stay in their cars and food will be placed in the vehicle for them.

Food items for distribution include: grapefruit juice, beef stew in pouch, beef chili no beans in pouch, canned diced tomatoes, canned garbanzo beans, canned spaghetti sauce, canned sliced potatoes, Toastee O cereal, Hexagon cereal, dried pinto beans, powdered milk, walnut pieces, raisins, dried fig pieces, dates, dried cranberries, butter, shredded cheddar, fresh grapes, frozen eggs, OJ singles, deli ham and whole chickens.

