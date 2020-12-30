Separate fires in Defiance that occurred in less than seven hours time Monday and Tuesday severely damaged an occupied eastside home and destroyed a detached garage in Sherwood Forest.
Defiance County's E911 Center called Defiance firefighters to the first fire at 1034 Madison Ave. — just east of Ayersville Avenue — at 11:18 p.m. Monday. Firefighters from Highland and Noble townships also were called.
That fire rendered uninhabitable a small two-bedroom rental home, and displaced a family of six, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tim Bowling. No one was injured and the family was able to stay with relatives living nearby, he indicated.
The fire burned through the roof, while the charred remains of an upper attic area were visible Tuesday morning after wall boards were removed by firefighters.
The home is owned by Kelly Bingham, according to the Defiance County auditor's website.
Bowling noted that a determination of the cause was pending a visit Wednesday by an investigator from the Ohio Fire Marshal's Office. The fire appeared to have started in the attic area, he said.
A second fire handled by Defiance firefighters occurred in a detached garage at 1886 Redwood Drive in the Sherwood Forest Subdivision, and prompted two responses Tuesday morning. The garage was totally destroyed.
The 911 Center first summoned city firefighters at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday, while Highland and Noble townships were called initially, but then were called off.
Firefighters could do little to save the garage, which was accessed by a curving concrete drive, but was located a ways from the residence there. Firefighters were called back at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for a rekindle, and sprayed more water on the garage's destroyed remains.
The home is owned by Robert and Marilyn Foldvary, according to the Defiance County auditor's website.
