Firefighters from three local departments were called to a house fire at 1128 Ayersville Ave. at 7:33 p.m. Monday. Providing mutual aid with the Defiance Fire Department were Noble Township and Highland Township crews. Firefighters arrived to find the front part of the home fully engulfed, with the fire spreading to the attic. An investigator from the Ohio Fire Marshal was expected to be at the scene to investigate on Tuesday morning.

Load comments