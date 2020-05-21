Fire — Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. firefighters were called to an abandoned building behind 1047 Harrison Ave., where a small fire was extinguished with an extinguisher. Police also responded due to fielding a report about kids playing in the building. Automatic mutual aid was provided by Highland and Noble townships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.