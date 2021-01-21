Thirty-three years ago a large fire at Defiance’s Nafziger Ice Cream Co. plant at 902 S. Jackson Ave. caused hundreds of thousands dollars of damage, but the building still stood.
A fire that engulfed the building very early Tuesday morning, however, destroyed much of the structure that had been repurposed in more recent times for warehousing. Firefighters from 14 area departments were summoned, with Defiance’s being the first called at 1:47 a.m. Tuesday.
The cause — under investigation this week by the state fire marshal’s office — was listed Wednesday as “undetermined” by fire officials.
Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins said the building — believed to be about 120 years old — contained automobile parts and other stored items. These included combustibles such as plastics, wood pallets and cardboard, he noted.
“The building is probably a total loss,” said Wilkins.
A drive by the facility — owned Howertown Enterprises LLC, Defiance and last used as a warehouse — makes that apparent.
A contractor was brought in Tuesday to pull down the wall facing Jackson Avenue for safety reasons, according to Wilkins. The building’s walls had bowed out during the fire and posed a collapse threat, he indicated.
“Due to the damage on the second story ... the wall was pushed out and other walls were pushed out, so we brought down an emergency demolition yesterday (Tuesday) to address those issues,” explained Wilkins.
City officials couldn’t put a timeline on when the building’s ruins will be removed as this matter rests with the property owner and insurance company.
“That will be pending the insurance company on the direction that they want to go,” said Wilkins. “I don’t think it’s going to set there awhile.”
A “road closed” sign had been placed temporarily by city officials at the corner of Jackson and Davidson Street, as well as the intersection to the south to prevent through traffic from passing by the building. Yellow caution tape also surrounded the scene Wednesday morning amidst the smell of charred remains.
The aforementioned previous fire — on Dec. 19, 1988 — required a response from seven area departments, heavily damaging an office area and a remodeled production room. But the fire was contained to some extent and much of the plant’s production equipment on the other side of the building was saved, according to a Crescent-News article at the time.
City police determined that the 1988 fire started during a break-in and theft attempt. A cutting torch used to open an office safe ignited a fire, the article reported.
Later, after Nafziger Ice Cream Co. closed the plant, the building was sold, but it continued on as a warehouse.
No serious injuries were reported to the many firefighters involved in battling the blaze. Three slipped and fell on ice — as temperatures and wind chills dropped below freezing — while one firefighter sustained a minor cut from flying debris, according to Wilkins. None required hospital treatment, however.
Defiance police evacuated some homes on Jackson Avenue directly across from the burning building, while residents in the Davidson Street area were advised of the situation, he explained.
Embers from the building had posed an immediate hazard, while smoke was “extremely heavy” at Davidson Street and Jackson Avenue, according to Wilkins.
“We did have a high volume of embers floating at one time, and those were handled by mutual-aid departments,” he said, noting that “we had them patrolling some of the side streets” to ensure that the embers didn’t produce further problems.
Firefighters arrived early Tuesday morning to find the building fully engulfed, particularly on a second floor.
“The initial fire that crews encountered when they arrived was coming from the second floor and coming through the roof,” noted Wilkins.
The fire was far enough along that a “defensive attack” was employed, meaning firefighters did not put personnel in the structure as they worked to keep the blaze under control.
In all, 13 fire departments assisted Defiance firefighters.
They included personnel and equipment from two of the area’s larger departments (Bryan and Napoleon), as well as two that provide the city with consistent mutual aid on most fires (Highland and Noble townships), along with Auglaize Township, Sherwood, South Richland, Grover Hill, Crane Township/Cecil, Antwerp, Continental, Oakwood and Payne.
A staging area was set up in the Defiance Eagles parking lot — adjacent to the city fire department at Perry and Third streets — to shuttle personnel to and from the scene.
“Any apparatus coming to town went to the staging area,” Wilkins explained. “As we needed equipment, personnel were taken from the staging area to the scene. Once we got started we had a designation of 16 crews working at the scene.”
He noted that Defiance County EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse also was on hand, as was the city’s director of service, Rob Cereghin.
City firefighters returned to the scene Tuesday night and on Wednesday morning to douse smoking debris.
“When you have that much debris, it smolders a little bit,” Wilkins told The Crescent-News Wednesday morning. “I see us going back a few times until (they) get the thing tore open.”
Another larger warehousing-type building is located due south of the 902 Jackson Ave. structure, but was not harmed, Wilkins said. The buildings there are separated by an alley.
On the front page: Defiance’s Jackson Avenue was temporarily closed Tuesday and Wednesday morning in the aftermath of a devastating fire at a warehouse at 902 S. Jackson Ave. The building was largely destroyed, while a contractor was called in to tear down walls that had been leaning, necessitating the street’s closure.
The fire’s cause was called “undetermined” on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.