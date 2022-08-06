Two young men have recently joined the ranks of the Defiance Fire Department.
Defiance resident Jacob Schlegel and Gibson Burkholder, a resident of Ridgeville Corners, recently filled the latest two vacant firefighter positions at the department.
Schlegel said that he is married and expecting a baby girl, “any day now, but he is not a total newbie at the station, having served in a part-time capacity before.
“I have completed just under one and half years part time as a firefighter and recently got to become full-time,” said Schlegel. “On Aug. 20 I will test out of firefighter II, a 244-hour course required of all firefighters here. I am scheduled for full-time calls. Right now the most important thing will be a new baby.”
Schlegel has already completed firefighter I training and has basic EMT certifications — both requirements. Currently he is taking paramedic classes, also a requirement for all Defiance firefighters.
Burkholder is not married and will be leaving for a 10-week training course soon.
“I will go to Reynoldsburg to the Ohio Fire Academy from Aug. 21-Oct. 28 for my firefighter I and firefighter II certifications,” he added.
He already has his EMT certification and after some time with the department will start his paramedic training.
The two firefighters are the latest additions to the Defiance team, and at this time there are no full-time positions open.
According to its website, the department is accepting applications for part-time fire fighters. Anyone interested should have basic EMT and firefighter I certifications.
“Ride alongs” are also available for anyone 18 or older who may be interested in becoming a firefighter. For more information contact the Defiance Fire Department through its website on the City of Defiance website, or call 419-782-2771.
