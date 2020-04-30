• Defiance County
Farmers' market:
The farmers' market will start on Saturday at the Northtowne Mall, Defiance. There are a few guidelines for everyone to follow. Only one person is allowed at a time at the tables to practice social distancing. The vendors also will bag the products for customers.
