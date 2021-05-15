With warmer temperatures come road repairs, and our area has many scheduled for this season.
Starting next week, on U.S. 24, between Ohio 66 and the Henry County Line, pavement resurfacing is expected to start, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
The paving will happen in two phases in Defiance County, so this is the first. The second is planned between Baltimore Road and Ohio 66. Both phases are expected to take four to five months, according to ODOT. Lane restrictions may also be needed between the Paulding County line and Baltimore Road for pavement repairs.
Additionally, in Defiance County, the County Engineer’s Office has announced a number of road closures for railroad work and culvert replacements to begin next week.
All road closures will be weather permitting, and no access will be permitted during the repairs:
• On Monday, Farmer Mark Road between Fort Street and Jericho Road will be closed for a culvert replacement.
• Monday-Saturday, several roads will be closed in the county for railroad work: Lake Road between Fountain Street and Ohio 18; Openlander Road between Fountain Street and Ohio 18; Roland Road between Railroad and Elm Road; Jacobs Road north of County Road 424; and Ashwood Road south of County Road 424.{div}• the Atlantic Street crossing over the CSX Railroad will close next week for resurfacing, perhaps on Wednesday and Thursday. The closure may continue through May 25 or May 26.
For questions, contact the Engineer’s Office at 419-782-4751.
Remember to slow down and practice extra caution around road work areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.