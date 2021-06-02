On June 14, 1885, teacher B.J. Cigrand of the Fredonia, Wis., Public School District 6, held a ceremony with his students to celebrate the 108th anniversary of the Flag Resolution of 1777, the first official flag adopted by the United States.
A proclamation by President Woodrow Wilson on May 30, 1916, officially established Flag Day in America, but it wasn’t until Aug. 3, 1949, that President Harry Truman signed an Act of Congress designating June 14 of each year as National Flag Day.
The observance of Flag Day once again will be held all across the country, including in Defiance.
The Defiance Elks Lodge 147 will host its annual public Flag Day ceremony June 14 at 5:30 p.m., with Ohio 82nd House District Rep., Craig Riedel, as guest speaker. The lodge is located at 1760 S. Jefferson Ave.
“It means a lot to us to be able to host the event in person this year," said Jim Tingle, co-chairman of the lodge’s Americanism Committee. "We had a drive-through event last year, in which we had a video people could watch of our guest speaker (Garry Rodenberger), who did a heck of a job, but it just wasn't the same. With restrictions being lifted, it's big we can meet in person and host the event the way it's meant to be hosted."
The color guard for the ceremony will be provided by VFW Post 3360, Defiance. An explanation and history of the various U.S. flags will be given by Tingle as the flags are presented by Boy Scout Troop 76.
Tingle also will read about the dedication of each flag. Currently there are 43 American flags on display at the lodge as part of the organization’s Flags of Honor. The display of flags is available for public viewing through July 4.
Kirsten Coffman will serve as special vocalist and lead the singing of the “Star Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America.”
Americanism essay winners Kallen Foreman of Ayersville, and Keely Culler of Archbold, will be on hand to share their essays.
"This has been a national event for the Elks for a long time, all around the country," said Jason Frederick, past lodge exalted ruler and leader of the Past Exalted Rulers Association. "You can go to any Elks across the country, and there will be a Flag Day event taking place. We're proud to be part of that.
"This time of year, with the remembrance of D-Day and Flag Day, I get emotional," added Frederick. "I had a great uncle who was in the first wave at Normandy, (France), and being a student of history I want to make sure we carry on the true meaning and historical aspect of Flag Day. It's important."
“We always host our event on June 14, no matter which day of the week it falls on, which to us, is very important,” said Tingle, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1969-73. “The Americanism Essay contest is important to us as well, it's neat to see read these essays and see the respect these kids have for our flag. It's the same with the young people from Troop 76 who present the flags, when the young people are involved, it's special. It gives you hope."
Riedel shared he is honored to be asked to speak at the annual ceremony. The state representative from this part of the state will share how his upbringing led to a great respect for the flag of our country.
“I'm very honored to be asked to speak at this event," said Riedel. "In my speech I will share I grew up in a family that held our military and law enforcement in the highest esteem. My dad was in the Army in the Korean defense from 1959-63, and then he was a state highway patrol officer near Elyria for six years after that. So as you can imagine, discipline was a big part of our lives, and love of country was certainly near the top.
"What the American flag means to me is the theme I will allude to throughout my speech," continued Riedel. "In addition to speaking about my dad, I will share about my grandparents, who lived through the Great Depression, and about how hard they worked to survive. I will also speak about my eighth-grade U.S. history teacher (Joe Moore), a World War II veteran, and the lessons I and my classmates learned from him.
Added Riedel: "Since my family and I moved to Defiance 19 years ago, we've attended most of the Flag Day programs here at the Elks. I've always been so impressed because the lodge does such an outstanding job. Again, I'm honored to be asked to speak, and I'm really looking forward to June 14."
Following the ceremony, free refreshments, hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided by Ray Dailey.
Instructions on the proper disposal of old, worn and damaged flags, and guidance on proper flag display, are available from any Elks lodge, as well as any VFW, American Legion or other veteran organizations. For more information about the Flag Day ceremony, call 419-782-5126.
