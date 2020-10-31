Defiance Elks Lodge 147 will commemorate Veterans Day with its 19th annual breakfast fundraiser to benefit local veterans.
The breakfast will be held at the lodge, located at 1760 S. Jefferson Ave., on Nov. 8 from 8 a.m.-noon. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required and can only be removed while eating, with social distancing enforced.
The breakfast is available for a freewill offering, and all proceeds will be used to purchase Christmas gift cards for local veterans who reside in assisted living facilities or nursing homes in Defiance, and a handful of local veterans who now reside in a facility in Sandusky.
“Keith Eberle (former chairman of the Americanism committee and a life member of the Elks) started this breakfast several years ago,” said Jim Tingle, breakfast co-chairman, along with Charlie Beard. “It’s open to the public, and it’s not just for veterans to attend. Over the years we have certainly been shown how generous the people of Defiance and the surrounding area can be to our veterans. That helps make this a truly great event.”
The menu includes: western scramble, ham & cheese scramble, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, toast, donut holes, coffee, milk and orange juice.
Last year, 225 people were served breakfast, and with help from the lodge, there were enough funds to purchase $50 Meijer gift cards for 54 local veterans in Defiance’s assisted living facilities or nursing homes.
Tingle is hoping that the community will return to the lodge like in year’s past, enjoy a good breakfast, and support the cause.
“Every year this event has been well supported by the community,” said Tingle, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1969-73. “It’s amazing to see the support our veterans get from the community, and it’s one of the best things about growing up here and living here.”
Those who can not attend and would like to contribute can do so by sending a check, made payable to: Defiance Elks’ Veteran Fund, P.O. Box 804, Defiance 43512. Donations will be accepted through the end of November.
“Pandemic or not, there is still a need because there are still veterans in nursing homes or without families, and we feel they deserve something for Christmas,” said Ray Dailey, lodge member. “If you can’t make it, there’s still a way to donate, and we hope the community will continue to be generous.”
Said Tingle: “For the people who do come, we will be following all safety precautions and protocols. Just like in any restaurant, we will be sanitizing and keeping things cleaned. We have several people lined up to do that.”
To meet the demand of serving the attendees, several volunteers will donate their time. Many of the same volunteers help every year, including Jeremy Coffman, exalted ruler, and Jeanie Boyd, head cook.
“We’ve had a great group of volunteers over the years, and a lot of them are the same people year after year because they really enjoy giving their time to a good cause,” said Tingle. “When I ask for help, they really come out of the woodwork. In fact, I have people call me and ask, ‘What time do you need me?’ Jeremy and Jeanie really look forward to this event, too. They both do a fantastic job in making it run smoothly.
“The trustees, their wives, the officers and their wives ... when they tell me they’ll be here, they show up. It really is neat,” added Tingle. “Everyone shows up and pitches in until it’s finished, because they believe in helping our veterans. It’s never a problem with our volunteers, it all works very smoothly, and we can’t thank them enough for the help.”
The gifts cards purchased from the funds raised from the breakfast, and bingo events held at the lodge, are delivered to the veterans or their families each year before Christmas.
“We put the Meijer gift card in a Christmas card, with a message thanking the veteran for their service, and deliver it to the veteran or the veteran’s family,” said Tingle. “That way they, or a family member, can go to Meijer and get socks, T-shirts, whatever that person may need.”
In addition to the many volunteers, Arps Dairy of Defiance donates supplies to the event every year.
“Arps Dairy has helped out for years and years, and we can’t thank them enough for the fantastic job they do of donating so much,” Tingle said. “I just let them know the breakfast is coming up again, and because it’s for the veterans, they always say ‘Yes.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.