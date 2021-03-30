Elks donations
Dennis Van Scoder/C-N Photo

Defiance Elks Lodge 147 donated $2,000 checks to two Defiance area non-profits on Tuesday. Pictured above are Katye Katterheinrich (left), director of Ravens Care; Jeremy Coffman, BPOE Lodge 147 exalted ruler; and Shawne Russell, representing St. Marys Catholic Church food pantry.

