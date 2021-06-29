RAW donation
Dennis Van Scoder/C-N Photo

The Defiance BPOE 147 recently donated $2,500 to the Returning American Warriors (RAW) food pantry located at 1911 Baltimore Road, Defiance. Shown here with Elks representative Patrick Bohn are RAW co-directors Serah Nemire (left) and Eryn Fick.

