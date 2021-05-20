Elks donation
Dennis Van Scoder/C-N Photo

The Defiance BPOE Lodge 147 donated $10,000 recently as a presenting sponsor for this year’s Kaitlyn’s Cottage fundraising golf outing to be held Aug. 27-28 at AuGlaize Golf Course. Shown presenting the check at Kaitlyn’s Cottage is Tom Mealer (left), Elks trustee, and Cris and Josh Shock, Kaitlyn’s parents and golf outing organizers. Anyone wishing to donate, volunteer or sign up to play in the event may call 419-783-8352 for more information.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments