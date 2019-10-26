Five Defiance Elementary students were treated to a morning at the Defiance Fire Department as part of the Blazing the Trail for Literacy program on Friday. The students and their families received a tour of the fire department. The program, open to grades 1-5, encourages students to read books at home. Here, Mayor Mike McCann swears in honorary firefighters, from left: Mali Lillemon, Nela Smolik, Trevor Osborne, Addison Miller and Jackson Becker. The students then got to ride to school on a fire truck, with the other fire apparatus following behind. They were greeted at the school by their fellow classmates and teachers.
