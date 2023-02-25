Kindergarten registration for children entering Defiance City Schools next fall will begin on Wednesday and run through March 31.
To register children for kindergarten, parents need to call the school office at 419-785-2260 and select the K-2 building. Parents will select a screening date and time during their registration call.
Children are eligible for kindergarten if they will be five years of age on or before Sept. 30. The actual screening of incoming students will take place April 4-6. On April 4, screening will occur from 1:30-7 p.m. All other screenings will take place during the school day from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Children will be assessed for hearing, vision, speech and language concerns. Children will also be given an academic and play-based assessment.
Defiance City Schools offers two kindergarten-aged programs, an early-five program (kinderstart) and regular kindergarten. Both are all-day, everyday programs. After each child’s screening, a team of academic professionals will meet and gather its findings. A recommendation will be made to parents regarding placement for their child.
Important papers for parents to begin collecting for the screening appointment include a valid birth certificate, immunization records, a Social Security number, proof of residency and applicable custody papers. These documents are not required for the screening process, however, they will be required before school begins in August.
