mother-son

Defiance Elementary School recently hosted a mother-son dance, featuring a jungle theme with a scavenger hunt, face-painting and laser tag. Here, Serena Ramirez paints the face of her nephew, Carlos Ramirez, while her son, Zach Booth, watches.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance Elementary School

