Defiance elementary grant
Photo courtesy of DAF

The Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) recently awarded a grant of $1,000 as part of its 40th anniversary celebration to Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students). This is an educational initiative through the Defiance Elementary School to provide positive male role models for students, demonstrating by their presence that education is important. Discussing the grant award are Jane Myers (left), Defiance Elementary School principal-grades 3-5; and Chris Yoder, DAF executive director.

