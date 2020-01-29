father-daughter

Defiance Elementary School recently hosted a father-daughter dance, featuring a jungle theme with a scavenger hunt, face-painting and laser tag. Taking part in the Goldenrod paper/word scavenger hunt were Bryanna Taylor and dad, Michael Taylor.

 Photo courtesy Defiance Elementary School

