KAVIC donation
Dennis Van Scoder/C-N Photo

Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 recently donated $1,000 to KAVIC (Keller Assists Veterans In Crisis). So far this year, KAVIC has raised more than $60,000 and in six years has raised more than $330,000 to assist area veterans and their families. Here, Bob Gutman (left), Eagles president, presents the donation to Bryan Keller, CEO Keller Logistics Group.

