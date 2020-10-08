Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 recently donated $1,000 to KAVIC (Keller Assists Veterans In Crisis). So far this year, KAVIC has raised more than $60,000 and in six years has raised more than $330,000 to assist area veterans and their families. Here, Bob Gutman (left), Eagles president, presents the donation to Bryan Keller, CEO Keller Logistics Group.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.