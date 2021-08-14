Eagles - DDVB donation
Photo courtesy of Elisha Roberts

Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 recently donated $2,500 to the Defiance Development & Visitors Bureau (DDVB) for the city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks. Representing Defiance Eagles donating committee is Bob Gutman with Kirstie Mack the Executive Director of the DDVB.

