Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 recently donated $2,500 to the Defiance Development & Visitors Bureau (DDVB) for the city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks. Representing Defiance Eagles donating committee is Bob Gutman with Kirstie Mack the Executive Director of the DDVB.
