The Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 donated much of the funds required to build a new pavilion at AuGlaize Village. The pavilion is 32 x 30 feet, with a concrete floor located between the Rotary office entry building and the church. The Eagles have been holding an annual club picnic for a few years now at the village, which necessitated the renting of tents, tables and chairs.
Last year, then Eagles president Greg Bock approached the village with the idea of donating toward a pavilion that could be used year round and eliminate some of the tent rental fees. Kiessling Construction and Groh Home Improvement gave the village favorable pricing, making the project affordable to the two non-profits. Construction was completed just in time for the annual Wing Fest held Sept. 7. The total project price was under $15,000. Generous donations such as this have made AuGlaize Village possible.
