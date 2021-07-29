The Defiance Eagles has donated $1,000 to the Zonta Club of Defiance for its Luncheon for Women’s Health to be held Oct. 7 at the Defiance Eagles. Funds are being raised to support women’s health, including bringing a mammography bus to Defiance. Pictured here are Bob Gutman, Eagles donation committee member; Julie Harris (center) and Mary Alice Nagel, both Zonta luncheon committee members. Tickets for the event may be purchased by calling 419-783-8878.
