Eagles donate to Zonta Club
Photo courtesy of Julie Harris

The Defiance Eagles has donated $1,000 to the Zonta Club of Defiance for its Luncheon for Women’s Health to be held Oct. 7 at the Defiance Eagles. Funds are being raised to support women’s health, including bringing a mammography bus to Defiance. Pictured here are Bob Gutman, Eagles donation committee member; Julie Harris (center) and Mary Alice Nagel, both Zonta luncheon committee members. Tickets for the event may be purchased by calling 419-783-8878.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments