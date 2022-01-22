Defiance Eagles donate to Ney Park Jan 22, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Defiance Eagles recently donated $1,000 to the Ney Park, for kids equipment. Pictured left is Tom Vance, Mayor of Ney and Bob Gutman Eagles donation committee. Photo courtesy of Elisha Roberts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Defiance Eagles recently donated $1,000 to the Ney Park, for kids equipment. Pictured left is Tom Vance, Mayor of Ney and Bob Gutman Eagles donation committee. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bob Gutman Eagles Defiance Tom Vance Ney Park Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Ayersville's Dales continuing football career in Italy Football: Ayersville's Dales steps away for second time Bob Evans restaurant evacuated for unfounded threat Northwest State announces fall 2021 Dean's list Paulding County fire Trending Recipes
