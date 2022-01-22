eagles donation

Defiance Eagles recently donated $1,000 to the Ney Park, for kids equipment. Pictured left is Tom Vance, Mayor of Ney and Bob Gutman Eagles donation committee.

 Photo courtesy of Elisha Roberts

