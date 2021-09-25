Eagles donation

Fraternal order of Eagles Defiance Aerie 372 recently donated $1,000 to St. John Lutheran Church of Defiance. Pictured here are the Rev. Kurt Mews (left) and Eagles donation committee chairman Bob Gutman.

 Photo courtesy of Elisha Roberts

