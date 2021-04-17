Defiance Eagles donation
Photo courtesy of Bob Gutman

Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 recently donated $1,000 to the Defiance County Furniture Bank located at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 715 Jefferson Ave., Defiance. Presenting the check to Dennis Gable (left) of the furniture bank is Bob Gutman, president of Defiance Eagles 372.

