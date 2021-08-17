Defiance Eagles Auxiliary 372 has made a $1,000 donation to Friends of Felines Rescue Center. Presenting the donation to FFRC director Jacci Moss (left) are auxiliary members Terri Flory (second from left), Donna Baldwin (third from left), and Carey Rosebrook.
